Scientific soul-searching

New vaccine may finally wipe out polio
Researchers at the University of Southern California developed a new type of polio vaccine that may, at last, globally eradicate the crippling and highly infectious disease.
Until now, the polio vaccine quickly broke down if not kept cool, presenting a problem for developing countries where refrigeration was unavailable. Woo-Jin Shin, lead author of the study, said, “No matter how wonderful a drug or vaccine is, if it isn’t stable enough to be transported, it doesn’t do anyone much good.” The study was published in the Nov. 27 issue of the journal mBio.
The researchers developed a freeze-dried vaccine powder and stored it at room temperature for four weeks. When they rehydrated the powder and used it to vaccinate mice, they found it offered full protection.
Scientists have come close to wiping out polio before. In 2017, experts documented only 22 cases worldwide, but the disease recently reared its head in Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Syria, and Pakistan. —J.B.
Ring of Pontius Pilate discovered
Fifty years ago, archaeologists unearthed a bronze ring near the site of the fortress built by King Herod near Bethlehem. Now, thanks to technological advances, researchers at the Israel Antiquities Authority labs successfully deciphered the name on the ring: It’s Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor of Jerusalem who sentenced Jesus to death, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.
The inscription included an image of a wine vessel surrounded by the name “Pilatus” in Greek. According to Danny Schwartz, a historian of the Second Temple Period, the name was rare in Israel during that era. “I don’t know of any other Pilatus from the period, and the ring shows he was a person of stature and wealth,” he told the newspaper. —J.B.