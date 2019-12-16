Schumer asks for four White House witnesses
by Harvest Prude
Posted 12/16/19, 11:48 am
WASHINGTON—With the Democratic-controlled House set to vote this week on whether to impeach President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., plan to meet soon to discuss the terms of the anticipated trial. Schumer requested testimony from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton, Mulvaney senior adviser Robert Blair, and Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffey. Schumer said they have “direct knowledge” of the Trump administration’s handling of military aid to Ukraine.
Will Schumer get his wish? McConnell said he is coordinating everything with White House lawyers and does not want to call witnesses during the trial. He will need at least 51 votes to approve the rules of the proceeding, and Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate. Schumer has also requested the trial not begin until January.
Dig deeper: Read the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment report detailing its case against the president, as well as the Republicans’ 18-page dissent.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Mon, 12/16/2019 03:20 pm
Reportedly, Dem leaders want to get this House vote done and over before members go home for the holidays.
Evidently they fear that some Congresspersons who are wavering on impeachment will hear from many of us while they are home in their districts, and will decide to vote against impeachment.
There wouldn’t be enough switches to defeat the impeachment resolution. But the Dem leaders do not like the picture of breaks in their ranks.
My personal wish is that the resolution passes along straight party lines and the matter goes to the Senate. Then after the Senate conducts the trial and votes to acquit President Trump, hopefully that will take some of the fire out of the anti-Trumpers.
But I wouldn’t mind a bit if the circus lingers in town a while longer, closer to the election. The more outrageous the Dems’ conduct, the more outraged the conservative and moderate American voter becomes.
Big JimPosted: Mon, 12/16/2019 09:02 pm
I'm hoping Republicans remember who runs the Senate.
XionPosted: Tue, 12/17/2019 01:27 am
Being on the side of truth is a beautiful thing. Let the Democrats call hundreds of witnesses if they wish. We already have the transcript of the phone call, so there is nothing to fear. My one fear though, is that Republicans will fold as usual, always trying to play nice, and never get to the real truth that underlies this whole charade.