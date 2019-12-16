Schumer asks for four White House witnesses

WASHINGTON—With the Democratic-controlled House set to vote this week on whether to impeach President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., plan to meet soon to discuss the terms of the anticipated trial. Schumer requested testimony from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton, Mulvaney senior adviser Robert Blair, and Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffey. Schumer said they have “direct knowledge” of the Trump administration’s handling of military aid to Ukraine.

Will Schumer get his wish? McConnell said he is coordinating everything with White House lawyers and does not want to call witnesses during the trial. He will need at least 51 votes to approve the rules of the proceeding, and Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate. Schumer has also requested the trial not begin until January.

