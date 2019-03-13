School shooting in Brazil kills students, teachers

Two attackers opened fire at a public elementary school in southern Brazil on Wednesday morning, killing at least eight people before taking their own lives. Authorities said the two young men, believed to be between 20 and 25 years old and not former students, were wearing hoods and carrying several weapons when they entered the Raul Brasil State School in Suzano, a suburb 20 miles east of São Paulo.

The dead include six students, two teachers, and the two attackers, São Paulo Gov. Joao Doria said. At least 17 other people, mostly children, were also shot and transported to the hospital, Reuters reported. Doria said authorities have evacuated the school and police were investigating possible explosives left by the shooters.