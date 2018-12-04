School sacks Christian teacher over pronoun use

A Virginia teacher was fired Thursday after he refused to use male pronouns for a female student who identifies as a boy.

The West Point School Board in West Point, Va., voted unanimously to dismiss French teacher Peter Vlaming, 47, after a four-hour hearing. The school said in a statement that Vlaming’s refusal constituted “a willful violation of school board policy.”

Vlaming had told the board that his Christian faith did not allow him to use male pronouns for the student. He offered to use the student’s name and avoid using feminine pronouns, but the board rejected the compromise, according to Shawn Voyles, Vlaming’s attorney. Voyles also said the school had no specific policy on the use of gender pronouns, arguing that, even as a public employee, Vlaming had certain constitutional rights.

“One of those rights that is not curtailed is to be free from being compelled to speak something that violates your conscience,” Voyles said.

Vlaming never deliberately referred to the student using female pronouns. Witnesses said the student was about to run into a wall while wearing a virtual reality headset, and Vlaming said someone needed to stop “her.” When school administrators brought him in to discuss the incident, Vlaming indicated he would not refer to the student as a boy.

“I am being punished for what I haven’t said,” Vlaming told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The hearing where the board decided to fire Vlaming was filled to overflowing with parents and students who supported him. The next day, about 100 middle and high school students staged a walkout to protest his firing.

Vlaming is considering whether to pursue legal action, Voyles told The Virginia Gazette in Williamsburg, Va.

Vlaming isn’t the only teacher running afoul of the the pronoun police. An Alliance Defending Freedom lawyer filed a tort claim in August against Brownsburg High School in Brownsburg, Ind., on behalf of former orchestra teacher John Kluge, who was fired for objecting to the school’s pronoun policy. In November, philosophy professor Nicholas Meriwether sued Shawnee State University Portsmouth, Ohio, for disciplining him for using the courtesy title corresponding to a transgender student’s biological sex. And with Twitter recently banning “misgendering or deadnaming” transgender individuals, the battle over pronouns now extends far beyond the classroom.