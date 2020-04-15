School’s out, but the pro-life movement’s on

Oklahoma: U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin handed down a preliminary injunction on April 20 that allows abortions to continue in the state despite the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, previously ordered that all abortions be placed on hold in the state as a part of his ban on elective procedures to conserve medical supplies. The injunction takes the place of a temporary restraining order Goodwin issued the previous week.
Texas: The office of Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton clarified on Wednesday night that new relaxed rules on elective procedures would allow abortions to resume in the state. On April 20, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the earlier emergency order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican, to postpone all elective procedures, including abortions, during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Arkansas: The 8th Circuit ruled on Wednesday that the state could enforce Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s order halting all elective medical procedures, including abortion, during the pandemic. The Republican governor is allowing elective medical procedures to resume on Monday. For now, hospitals must first test patients for COVID-19 before their procedures. Arkansas abortion businesses said a shortage in test kits could limit the number of abortions they can perform.
Alabama: The 11th Circuit ruled on Thursday that the state could not require abortion businesses to postpone procedures during the pandemic, upholding U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson’s previous decision to let abortions continue despite shortages in personal protective equipment.
Kentucky: Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, vetoed legislation on Friday that would have given the state’s attorney general power to regulate abortion businesses and the authority to put a hold on abortions during the pandemic.
Tennessee: The 6th Circuit ruled on Friday that the state must allow abortions to continue during the pandemic. The week before, a federal judge granted abortion businesses the right to stay open despite a statewide stoppage of elective medical procedures. —L.H.