School officials wanted Cruz committed

New documents filed in the case against Nikolas Cruz reveal school officials tried to get the teen involuntarily committed to a mental institution for evaluation in 2016. Cruz, now 19, faces a possible death sentence for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14. With a commitment on his record, Cruz likely would have had a hard time purchasing the AR-15 rifle he used in the shooting at his former school. According to the court filings, two school officials and a sheriff’s deputy recommended Cruz get mandatory treatment. Cruz reportedly told classmates he wanted to buy a gun and use it and had cut his arm after breaking up with a girlfriend. His mother, who died in November, requested a psychological assessment after Cruz punched a hole in the wall of their home. The counselor who evaluated him said Cruz claimed he had acted out because he was lonely but subsequently felt better. It’s not clear from the documents why officials did not pursue commitment proceedings. Several people called the FBI to report Cruz’s dangerous behavior. Despite all the scrutiny and warnings, Cruz still managed to buy several guns legally.