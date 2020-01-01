School districts move back online

Boston, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Philadelphia have closed classrooms or nixed plans to hold in-person classes later this year due to rising coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations. New York City gave students the option to come back in person this fall, but Mayor Bill De Blasio said he may suspend in-person learning as the city’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbs toward 3 percent.

Are we headed back to lockdown? Most governors have opted to tighten restrictions without issuing stay-at-home orders so far. Several states, including California, Oregon, and Washington have issued new travel advisories ahead of Thanksgiving. The United States logged more than 153,000 new infections on Thursday, and the number of people in the hospital with the coronavirus reached an all time high of more than 67,000, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

