School choice finds a voice in federal budget

On-campus bathroom bill compromise
Texas lawmakers are considering an amendment to an education safety bill that would require schools to provide single-stall restrooms, locker rooms, and other changing facilities for any students who don’t want to use the facilities that correspond to their birth gender. The amendment, approved by the state House on Sunday, is a watered-down version of the so-called bathroom bill floated earlier this legislative session. It would have required restroom and locker room use based on biological gender in all public buildings. The business community opposed that measure, in part because of the abuse North Carolina suffered after lawmakers there approved a similar bill. But business leaders opted out of the school bathroom fight, issuing statements opposing discrimination generally but acknowledging the need to respect all students’ sensibilities and safety. Some school leaders say the measure, if given final approval next week, will “out” transgender students who have managed to hide their true identities with the help of teachers and administrators. Parents who support the measure say they don’t want their children unexpectedly exposed to the anatomy of the opposite sex. —L.J.