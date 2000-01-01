School bus crash kills two, injures dozens

A bus full of middle schoolers on a field trip collided with a dump truck Thursday on Interstate 80 in New Jersey, killing a teacher and a student and injuring dozens of others. Forty-five people were on the bus traveling from East Brook Middle School in Mount Olive, N.J., to Waterloo Village, the historic site of a Lenape Indian community. Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the crash but said 43 people and the dump truck driver were taken to nearby hospitals. The school bus was equipped with seatbelts. Mendez Trucking, the company that owns the dump truck, has had more citations and fines than normal for safety violations.