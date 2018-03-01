SBC’s Page resigns over ‘personal failing’

Frank Page, the CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee, abruptly resigned Tuesday over what the committee’s chairman called “a morally inappropriate relationship in the recent past,” Baptist Press reported. Executive Committee Chairman Stephen Rummage said in a statement that his “heart is broken for Dr. Page, his family and everyone affected.” In a separate statement Tuesday afternoon, Page announced his retirement and said, “As a result of a personal failing, I have embarrassed my family, my Lord, myself, and the Kingdom.” The Executive Committee coordinates all of the denomination’s ministries. Rummage said the group is working on a transition plan and will soon conduct a search for Page’s replacement. From 2006 to 2008, Page served as the president of the Southern Baptist Convention, the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.