Saudi women allowed to drive, but many can’t yet

Women in Saudi Arabia took the wheel Sunday as the Islamic kingdom ended the world’s last remaining ban on women driving. “I’m speechless. I’m so excited it’s actually happening,” said Hessah al-Ajaji, who drove her family’s Lexus in the capital city of Riyadh. As for male drivers on the road, “They were really supportive and cheering and smiling,” she said. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he hoped the move would boost the country’s economy. Until last week, Saudi law required women to sit in the back seat of vehicles. Most women in the kingdom have not received their licenses because only four schools offer the mandatory driving classes. Two more are set to open soon. The classes for women cost several hundred dollars, far more than what men must pay.