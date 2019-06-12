Saudi opens fire at Pensacola naval base
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 12/06/19, 02:36 pm
A Saudi aviation student opened fire in a classroom building on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, killing three people and wounding seven others. A responding sheriff’s deputy shot and killed the attacker, whose name authorities have not released.
What was the motive? U.S. officials said they are investigating whether the shooting constituted a terrorist act. The naval base houses a college-style campus where a broad array of service members learn aviation-related skills, and the United States provides some training for the Saudi military. The shooter served as a second lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force, according to U.S. officials.
Dig deeper: This was the second shooting at a U.S. naval base this week. Read Lynde Langdon’s report in The Sift on Wednesday’s shooting at Pearl Harbor.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
news2mePosted: Fri, 12/06/2019 04:00 pm
We should not be training Saudi military in America or anywhere for that matter. Their own military should be doing the training. Not the first time Saudi have shot our military and I'm sure it's not the last.
Why do we have to sacrifice taxes, as well as our men to the rich Saudi?
Are they are laughing at our leaders who think we are friends with them?
SNPosted: Fri, 12/06/2019 04:10 pm
If a Muslim shoots at non-Muslims because they are non-Muslims, it is an act of terrorism, pure and simple. The killings would then be carried out in obedience to the Qur'an. If this is the case, this shooting should not be wrongly labeled 'workplace violence' in the interest of political correctness.