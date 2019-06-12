Saudi opens fire at Pensacola naval base

A Saudi aviation student opened fire in a classroom building on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, killing three people and wounding seven others. A responding sheriff’s deputy shot and killed the attacker, whose name authorities have not released.

What was the motive? U.S. officials said they are investigating whether the shooting constituted a terrorist act. The naval base houses a college-style campus where a broad array of service members learn aviation-related skills, and the United States provides some training for the Saudi military. The shooter served as a second lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force, according to U.S. officials.

Dig deeper: This was the second shooting at a U.S. naval base this week. Read Lynde Langdon’s report in The Sift on Wednesday’s shooting at Pearl Harbor.