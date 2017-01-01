Saudi-led airstrike kills more than 30 in Yemen

A Saudi-led airstrike on Wednesday killed at least 30 people after it hit a hotel north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Houthi movement said. Witnesses said the strikes toppled the two-story hotel in the Arhab area and officials are still working to rescue survivors from the rubble. The armed Houthi movement controls Sanaa and northern Yemen as it fights the country’s internationally recognized government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia. Houthi-run television station Almaseera said more than 30 people died in the attack. Yemeni journalist Hakim Almasmari told Al Jazeera the hotel attack was one of at least 25 airstrikes that targeted Sanaa and the outskirts of the city since midnight.