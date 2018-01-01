Saudi crown prince questioned about Khashoggi

In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS News’ 60 Minutes, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he took full responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, “especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government.” He again denied he ordered the murder, which is believed to have taken place Oct. 2, 2018, at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

What happened to Khashoggi, again? The opinion columnist for The Washington Post and a critic of the Saudi kingdom’s rulers went missing after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Turkey to obtain papers for his planned wedding. Investigators believe a hit squad from Saudi Arabia killed and dismembered him inside the consulate. Khashoggi’s killing drew international condemnation, including from members of Congress, who voted earlier this year to withdraw U.S. support for Saudi involvement in the civil war in Yemen and to block arms sales to the kingdom. President Donald Trump vetoed both measures.

Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report in World Tour on the crown prince’s recent meeting with nine American evangelical Christian leaders.