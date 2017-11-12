Saudi Arabia permits movie theaters after 35 years

Saudi Arabia on Monday said it will allow movie theaters to operate in the country for the first time in more than three decades. The Board of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media passed a resolution to grant licenses to cinemas beginning in March. In the 1980s, Saudi Arabia shut down movie theaters amid a wave of ultraconservatism. “It’s spectacular news,” Saudi actor and producer Hisham Fageeh posted on Twitter. “We are in a state of shock.” The Saudi government said 300 cinemas will open across the country, which will contribute more than $24 billion to the economy and create more than 30,000 jobs by 2030. The move is the latest social reform by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who in September announced women will be allowed to drive beginning in June.