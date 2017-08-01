Saudi Arabia opens Qatar border for pilgrims

Saudi Arabia on Thursday opened its airport and border with Qatar to allow Hajj pilgrims into the country after a monthslong rift that saw the countries sever ties. The announcement came after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with a Qatari royal family on Wednesday, the first high-level public encounter since the rift began. Saudi Arabia closed its Salwa border crossing with Qatar at the same time that Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates also cut ties with the country. They accused Qatar of supporting Iran and Islamic militants—a claim Qatar denies. The official Saudi Press Agency in a statement said the king welcomed the Qatari pilgrims without electronic permits and said the Saudi airlines’ private jets would be flown to the Doha, Qatar, airport “to bring Qatari pilgrims on his expenses.” Saudi state media has reported some 50 pilgrims have already crossed into Saudi territory. Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said he welcomed the decision, but asked that the measures also include a full lifting of the blockade.