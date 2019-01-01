Saudi Arabia hands out death sentences in Khashoggi killing

Out of the 11 people investigated for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian court on Monday sentenced five to death. Another three received prison time for covering up the crime. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, was last seen on Oct. 2, 2018, entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. A hit squad allegedly killed and dismembered him in the building. His remains have not been found.

Was justice done? Saudi Deputy Public Prosecutor Shaalan al-Shaalan at a news conference did not reveal the names of those found guilty. He also said the court dismissed charges against several of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s inner circle. Critics, including Amnesty International, said the court’s action did not bring the true perpetrators to justice. The CIA concluded the crown prince ordered the killing, noting that a mission involving a 15-member hit squad could not have been carried out without the highest levels of government sanctioning it.

