Santa Ana winds threaten fire in Southern California

Blazes injured two firefighters and burned several homes. The biggest wildfire began late Wednesday in Orange County’s Silverado Canyon and caused officials to order 25,000 people to evacuate, though some of those orders were later lifted. As a precaution, Southern California Edison had cut power to nearly 100,000 homes and businesses to avoid sparking new fires.

Are the fires going to get worse? Crews made progress in the fires to the south and east of Los Angeles, but the fire hazard remained high on Friday. The Santa Ana winds decreased slightly, but gusts are expected to increase in the northern part of the state beginning Sunday, forecasters said. Drought plagues almost all of Northern California, and the south is unusually dry as well.

