Sanford enters GOP primary race
by Harvest Prude
Posted 9/09/19, 11:14 am
Mark Sanford announced Sunday he will challenge President Donald Trump in next year’s Republican primaries. The former congressman and governor from South Carolina joins former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois as GOP hopefuls running against the president.
Why is Sanford running? He believes the Republican Party has strayed from its principles under Trump. Sanford, who is well-known for fiscal conservatism, said his platform would focus on curbing reckless overspending and tackling the national debt. On Monday, Trump mocked his newest opponent on Twitter by bringing up an extramarital affair Sanford had while governor. Sanford said during his announcement on Fox News Sunday that voters forgave him for that, which they showed by electing him to Congress in 2013.
Dig deeper: In 2009, Sanford vanished for five days on a trip to Argentina with his mistress. His staff told news media he was hiking the Appalachian Trail. Read Jamie Dean’s report on the fallout from the scandal from the WORLD archives.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
Allen JohnsonPosted: Mon, 09/09/2019 04:54 pm
Quote from article. " Trump mocked his newest opponent on Twitter by bringing up an extramarital affair Sanford had while governor."
Hmm. And the kettle calls the pot black.
news2mePosted: Mon, 09/09/2019 05:41 pm
And Sanford has "principles"?
Sanford cannot be trusted.
news2mePosted: Mon, 09/09/2019 05:49 pm
"Republicans" running for Pres.
They all think they are better than the next guy. They all stand up on their soapbox and say "look at me".
Not one of them would win against any of the Socialists who are running for office.
Maybe they want a Socialist to win. Can a "Republican" admit s/he is a Socialist at heart or in truth?
What gets me is that so many people out there still have LEFTOVER monies they received to run for public office. That money should either be returned or turned over to the gov't NOT used to run for wherever they want to go next.