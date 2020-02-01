Sanders wins in Nevada

Sen. Bernie Sanders came out on top in Nevada’s Democratic caucuses on Saturday. With just 4 percent of precincts reporting early in the evening, the independent senator from Vermont had 54 percent of the vote. After his victory in the New Hampshire primary and a virtual tie with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the Iowa caucuses, Sanders’ win in Nevada cements his position as the party’s early front-runner for the 2020 presidential nomination. As the caucuses wound down Saturday, Sanders had already traveled on to Texas, which holds its primary in 10 days on Super Tuesday.

How are the other candidates faring? Former Vice President Joe Biden held second place in Nevada with 18 percent of the vote as the initial results trickled in. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts followed in third at 10 percent. The Nevada Democratic Party will award its 36 pledged delegates to this summer’s Democratic National Convention proportionally among the candidates based on their standing in the caucuses. Republicans in the state decided not to hold caucuses this year and will give all of their delegates to President Donald Trump.

