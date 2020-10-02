Sanders wants partial recanvass in Iowa

The Democratic presidential candidates may not have seen the last of the troubled Iowa caucuses. After former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg came out with a slim lead, the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said on Sunday it would call for a partial recanvass of last Monday’s results.

Where do the caucus results stand? Iowa Democrats said Buttigieg ended up with 14 delegates, Sanders with 12, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts with eight, former Vice President Joe Biden with six, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota with one. Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said he believed a recanvass, which checks the math on precinct caucus worksheets, would result in a tie between his candidate and Buttigieg. Volunteers in numerous precincts found inconsistencies in worksheets used to calculate the outcomes. The state party initially reviewed as many as 95 precincts and released updated results on Sunday. Sanders’ campaign is expected to ask for a review of about 20 to 30 precincts.

