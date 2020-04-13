Sanders endorses Biden

Bernie Sanders has taken hold of the olive branch extended by Joe Biden, his former rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. “Today I am asking all Americans, every Democrat, every independent and a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy,” the independent senator from Vermont said in a livestream, split-screen video message with the former vice president.

What does Sanders expect in return? Biden recently unveiled two more progressive plans for Medicare and college debt forgiveness, and the presumptive Democratic nominee hinted at more concessions ahead for the progressive faction of the party. “I think people will be surprised we’re actually a lot closer on many issues,” Biden told Sanders, who dropped out of the race last week.

