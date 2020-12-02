Sanders edges Buttigieg in New Hampshire

The two Democrats who finished on top in last week’s technology-challenged Iowa caucuses came out ahead again in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary—but in reverse order. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont won with 25.9 percent of the vote, with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who narrowly won in Iowa, finishing a close second with 24.4 percent. Each candidate takes home nine delegates.

Were there any surprises? Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who surged in the polls following Friday’s Democratic debate, came in third with 19.8 percent of the vote after placing fifth in Iowa. She picked up New Hampshire’s remaining six pledged delegates. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts finished far behind in fourth (9.3 percent), followed by former Vice President Joe Biden (8.4 percent), who left the state early to campaign in South Carolina. The overall delegate count has Buttigieg in the lead with 23, followed by Sanders with 21 and Klobuchar with seven.

Two Democrats called it quits after Tuesday’s primary. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang ended their presidential campaigns as the polls began to close.

President Donald Trump easily won New Hampshire’s Republican primary with 85.5 percent of the vote, with former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld finishing a distant second with 9.2 percent.

