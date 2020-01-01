Sally soaks Gulf Coast

Rescuers saved at least 50 people on Wednesday from flooding in Orange Beach, Ala. Sally, now a tropical storm, crawled through several Gulf Coast states at only 3-5 mph, dumping rain for hours on end and causing serious water damage in Alabama and Florida.

How much rain fell? Pensacola, Fla., saw 3 feet of precipitation, with water rising above cars’ tires and creating rivers with whitecaps in the streets. Police rescued a family of four from a tree in surrounding Escambia County. Sheriff David Morgan estimated thousands of people would need to evacuate as floodwaters continued to rise. More than 500,000 homes and businesses are without power in the region.

