Sally’s path shifts east

Rain started to pick up on Tuesday along Interstate 10 from Louisiana to Florida. Forecasters said the hurricane could bring nearly 2 feet of rain, storm surges, and flash floods when it reaches the Gulf Coast on late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The slow-moving storm is a Category 1 with winds of 85 mph.

Where will Sally make landfall? The storm has drifted slowly at only 2 mph, and its exact path remains uncertain. Meteorologists said it would likely hit near the Alabama-Mississippi state line. Officials have issued hurricane warnings from east of Bay St. Louis, Miss., to Navarre, Fla., and President Donald Trump made emergency declarations for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama on Monday.

