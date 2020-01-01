Sally heads toward the Carolinas

The remnants of the hurricane are bringing heavy rain and floods to parts of the South on Thursday. Isolated areas in South Carolina could get up to 10 inches of rain, and there’s a chance of tornados in southern Georgia and northern Florida. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents rivers could overflow in already-flooded areas of the Panhandle.

How do things look in Sally’s wake? The storm left one person dead and has already caused severe flooding in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. More than 500,000 homes and businesses had no power in the three states on Thursday morning. Sally weakened to a tropical depression late Wednesday and sped through southeast Alabama on its way to central Georgia. It could reach South Carolina by Thursday night.

Dig deeper: Keep updated on developing storm systems at the National Hurricane Center.