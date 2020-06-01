Safe havens for babies

More time to live
An uphill battle continues for 11-month-old Tinslee Lewis after a Texas appeals court halted a judge’s ruling permitting a Fort Worth hospital to remove her life support.
The state’s Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth on Friday ordered Cook Children’s Medical Center to keep Tinslee Lewis alive until it issues a final ruling in the case. The court has not set a trial date yet.
“This gives us so much hope for Tinslee,” said Kimberlyn Schwartz, a spokeswoman for Texas Right to Life, which has supported the girl’s family. “This is a prayer answered.”
Tinslee has been hospitalized at Cook Children’s since her premature birth on Feb. 1. She has a rare heart defect, chronic lung disease, and severe high blood pressure. Since July, she has required sedation, ventilation, and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, in which a machine oxygenates the blood in place of her heart and lungs. But Tinslee’s mother maintains that despite her condition, she smiles, stares, and squeezes her hand.
Doctors cite Tinslee’s pain and terminal condition as reasons to stop life-sustaining treatment. But her mother said she wants to be the one to decide whether to remove her from life support.
Schwartz said the appeals court will rule on whether Cook Children’s must keep providing life support for Lewis and consider the constitutionality of the “10-day rule,” a state law that opponents say gives hospital officials more authority than parents.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott, both Republicans, filed a friend-of-the-court brief on Friday in favor of giving Tinslee more time to live. Eighteen Republican state lawmakers have asked Abbott to call a special session of the legislature to repeal the 10-day rule, calling it unethical and unjust.
Meanwhile, Schwartz said Texas Right to Life is working “around the clock” to find another hospital that will accept Tinslee. —M.J.
