RZIM plans name change

The ministry named after apologist Ravi Zacharias is removing all his content from its platforms, CEO Sarah Davis announced on Monday. Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM) also intends to undergo a name change and is dropping “The Zacharias Institute” brand.

What does this mean for the future of the organization? It might dissolve, or it could continue operations under a new structure and name. An investigation by an Atlanta law firm found Zacharias engaged in significant sexual misconduct before his death in May 2020. Since investigators announced their findings, the organization’s branch in Canada said it would shut down, RZIM Africa took down its website and said it would take three months to decide what to do, and the U.K. ministry cut ties with RZIM.

