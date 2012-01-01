Russian police raid Navalny’s office, residences

Leonid Volkov, head of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s anti-corruption organization, said police cited alleged epidemiological or sanitary violations to justify the raid on his office. Russian officers on Wednesday also searched Navalny’s Moscow apartment and another residence where his wife is living.

Where is Navalny? Authorities arrested him at a Moscow airport earlier this month as he returned from Germany, where he had spent months recovering after being poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in the past week demanding his release.

