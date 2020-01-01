Russian opposition figure in coma after poisoning

Alexei Navalny was on a flight heading back to Moscow from a Siberian city Thursday when he began to feel unwell and lost consciousness, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said. She said doctors believe he likely ingested poison, which she assumes was mixed into his tea earlier in the morning. “He is in a coma in grave condition,” Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.

Why was he poisoned? Navalny’s lawyer Vyacheslav Gimadi believes the poisoning is likely in response to Navalny’s political activity as he has challenged President Vladimir Putin’s leadership and founded the Foundation for Fighting Corruption, which exposes graft among top-level government officials. Gimadi asked Russia’s Investigative Committee to open a criminal probe. Last year, Navalny was hospitalized in another case of suspected poisoning while he served a prison sentence.

