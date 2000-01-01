Russia, Syria team up against Israel

Russia said it is sending advanced missile defense systems to the Syrian government, a move the United States warns would be a “major mistake.” The Russian Defense Ministry said it would deliver sophisticated S-300 air defense systems to Syria within the next two weeks. Earlier in the Syrian civil war, Russia suspended a supply of S-300s after Israel expressed concern. But Moscow will now go ahead with the shipment, saying, “The situation has changed, and it’s not our fault.” Last week, Syria accidentally shot down a Russian military plane during an Israeli airstrike. Moscow blamed Israel for the incident. U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said the delivery of S-300s signified a “significant escalation” of already high tensions in the region.