Russia jails Navalny for 30 days

A Russian judge ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny Monday to remain in detention for 30 days until a parole review. Authorities detained him at Sheremetyevo Airport Sunday evening as he returned from Germany, where he received treatment for a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. Russia’s prison service said he violated the probation terms of a suspended 2014 money laundry sentence, a claim Navalny has denied.

What happens next? Next month, a court will decide whether Navalny will serve the suspended 3½-year sentence. Russia rejected calls for his release from the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations. The Kremlin critic said Russia had issued his arrest warrant ahead of his return to discourage him from continuing his political activities in the country. He called for nationwide protests on Saturday. “Don’t come out for me, come out for yourselves and your future,” he said in a video statement.

Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s report in Globe Trot on Navalny’s poisoning last year.