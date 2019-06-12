Russia cuts ties with Iran nuclear plant

Russian state nuclear company TVEL has suspended a research project with Iran to revamp a nuclear complex to produce isotopes for medical purposes. The company said on Thursday that Iran’s uranium enrichment activities made the project at the Fordow nuclear facility impossible.

Why the pullback? Russia is likely trying to avoid penalties after the United States announced last month it would end a waiver allowing foreign companies to work at Fordow by Dec. 15. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the move has “created a difficult environment” for Russia and other members of the Iranian nuclear deal. Iran resumed its quest to enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels after the United States withdrew from the multination pact last year.

