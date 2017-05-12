Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Tuesday it had bannned Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for doping abuses. The IOC investigated the Russian Olympic Committee after it found Russian athletes using performance-enhancing drugs during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. More than two dozen Russian athletes received suspensions in 2014, and more than 100 athletes were barred from competing during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The IOC concluded in its investigation that Russia participated in an extensive state-backed doping program. In addition to the suspension, the committee fined Russia $15 million. The announcement came after IOC officials met privately with Alexander Zhukov, the president of Russia’s Olympic Committee. Some Russian athletes with an impeccable history of clean drug tests could qualify to compete in the games under a neutral flag. Russia consistently ranks as a top contender in both the Summer and Winter Olympics. Only the United States has won more gold medals than Russia. The 2018 games begin Feb. 9, 2018.