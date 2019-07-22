Russia arrests thousands of protesters

Russian authorities on Sunday carried out the largest crackdown in Moscow in a decade, detaining nearly 1,400 people during a political protest. Security forces defended the heavy-handed response, saying the protest was unauthorized.

What sparked the unrest? Electoral commissions in Moscow barred several opposition party members from running in city council elections slated for Sept. 8. Russian democracy activist Vladimir Kara-Murza described the commissions as “bodies that are supposed to act as impartial arbiters in administering elections but are in reality the first line of defense for the incumbent government” of President Vladimir Putin and his United Russia party.

