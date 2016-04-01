Rushing to retell the Thai cave rescue

Now that 12 boys and their soccer coach have made it safely out of a cave in northern Thailand, the race is on to repackage one of the year’s most compelling human interest stories into an entertainment vehicle.

God’s Not Dead producer Michael Scott hopes to make a movie about the rescue. On Tuesday, he posted a video of himself outside the cave. “I think we’re here really looking at this as a movie that could inspire millions of people across the globe,” he said. Scott is a managing partner of Pure Flix, an American film studio that makes Christian movies.

“This just kind of fits our DNA in terms of a really inspirational story,” Scott told the Australian Associated Press. “It’s got incredible heart, incredible acts of heroism and bravery. It’s just an incredible thing.”

The 12-member soccer team explored the cave after a practice on June 23. Water rose in the cave, trapping them and their 25-year-old coach. Rescuers located them 10 days later but struggled to find a way to extract them due to the heavy rainfall and rising water in the cave’s narrow passageways. One diver, a former Thai navy SEAL, died in the effort. Initially, authorities considered waiting four months for monsoon season to end, but when the weather became worse and oxygen in the cave dwindled, they decided to risk a dangerous rescue.

Divers guided the boys through partially flooded passages, sometimes climbing and sometimes diving with no visibility. On Tuesday, the last of the team made it out with their coach. They are recovering in a nearby hospital.

“The world just needs to know that what was accomplished was a once in a lifetime rescue,” said Derek Anderson, a rescue specialist with the U.S. Air Force who assisted in plotting a strategy to save the boys and their coach.

But Pure Flix will have some competition: Producer Jon M. Chu and Ivanhoe Pictures also announced this week they were talking to senior Thai officials to try to get the rights to the story, Variety reported. Chu produced the film Crazy Rich Asians and said on Twitter it was important for Asians to be involved in making the movie.

“I refuse to let Hollywood #whitewashout the Thai Cave rescue story!” he tweeted.

Scott said he wants the film to emphasize the bravery and heroism of the rescuers, not religion. One of the boys who was rescued comes from a Christian family and is sponsored by the U.S.-based ministry Compassion International.

“It’s not necessary to make this a Christian film, just an inspirational one,” Scott told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Thai government is also working to share the story by turning the cave itself into a tourist attraction.

“The area will become a living museum, to show how the operation unfolded,” Narongsak Osottanakorn, former governor of the region and head of the rescue mission, said at a news conference this week.