Runaway Ebola outbreak in Congo

Security challenges and distrust of health workers are driving the second-worst Ebola outbreak in history in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Since this latest epidemic began in August 2018, officials have recorded 1,026 confirmed cases, including 683 deaths. The outbreak is centered in the northeastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, also the epicenter of armed clashes and intercommunal unrest.

The hemorrhagic fever is transmitted through bodily fluids and usually begins like the common flu but can quickly cause severe bleeding and organ failure. The worst Ebola outbreak occurred in 2014, killing 11,000 people within two years across several countries in West Africa.

Tariq Riebl, the local emergency response director with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), called the number of cases at this stage of the crisis alarming. The outbreak could continue for another six to 12 months, he said, adding, “Insecurity and violence has led to the IRC and other agencies being forced to frequently suspend programs, which time and again we have seen lead to a spike in cases.”

In February, Doctors Without Borders shut down its Ebola treatment center in Katwa, North Kivu, after attackers burned down part of it and destroyed medical wards and equipment.

“People continue to die in the community as health teams aren’t able to gain trust to access all areas, including many that already have limited access to even basic health care since they’re affected by conflict,” the group said in a statement.

A survey carried out between November and February in North Kivu province revealed that many residents do not seek care because they view the outbreak as a government scheme to marginalize people and profit aid workers and government officials, the science journal Nature reported: “Mistrust means that some people refuse the vaccine and that many show up at clinics too late to be saved by drugs.”

Groups responding to the crisis are organizing community meetings and forming partnerships with local leaders to build trust.

The medical needs in the country go beyond the Ebola crisis, said Annemarie Loof, the Congo-based operations manager with Doctors Without Borders. She said that with the ongoing unrest, patients need reliable local healthcare because of the risks of travel: “Whether or not the Ebola epidemic will be under control any time soon, the other needs of millions of Congolese men, women, and children need to be addressed—a child dying of measles is as unacceptable as a person dying of Ebola.”