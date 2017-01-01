Ruling protects healthcare conscience rights

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that “sex discrimination” as defined in the Affordable Care Act does not include limits on abortion or gender transition services. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor partially overturned Obama-era regulations mandating that insurers or providers that receive federal money offer those services.

What does this change? The ruling, which likely will be appealed, solidifies O’Connor’s 2016 injunction blocking enforcement of the regulations. The Trump administration proposed a new rule earlier this year to remove “gender identity” from the definition of sex discrimination in healthcare.

