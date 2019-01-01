Ruling coalition wins in Bangladesh
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 12/31/18, 10:35 am
The ruling alliance in Bangladesh won almost every seat in Sunday’s national general election, according to the official results released Monday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will serve a third term despite opposition disputing the outcome. The coalition, led by Hasina’s Awami League party, won 288 of the 300 seats, Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed announced. The opposition, led by Kamal Hossain, won only seven seats and rejected the outcome, claiming Hasina has grown increasingly authoritarian. Hossain called the election “farcical” and demanded a new election, but the country’s chief election commissioner ruled out the possibility of a revote.
Hasina’s main rival, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, was ruled ineligible to run for office after authorities imprisoned her on corruption charges in February. Hossain, a former member of Hasina’s party, formed an opposition coalition in Zia’s absence.
At least 16 people were killed in 13 districts in election-related violence Sunday, according to The Daily Star in Bangladesh.
Rachel is a World Journalism Institute graduate. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Janet BPosted: Tue, 01/01/2019 01:17 am
Ok. But what does it mean? What do these "parties" stand for? Is Hasina authoritarian? Was Zia really corrupt?
Inquiring WORLD readers want to know.
Jay LitchfieldPosted: Tue, 01/01/2019 03:07 am
Khalifa Zia is a woman, so the pronoun is "her," not "him."
Web EditorPosted: Tue, 01/01/2019 10:51 am
Thank you for pointing out the error. We have corrected it.