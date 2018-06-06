Ruling backs U.S. stance on abortion for detained minors

For now at least, the U.S. government does not have to facilitate abortions for underage illegal immigrants in federal custody.

In a unanimous opinion released last week, the Supreme Court dismissed a lower court's ruling that the federal government had to facilitate an abortion for a 17-year-old girl held after officials caught her entering the country illegally from Mexico.

“This was a victory,” Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins told me. “It would be a radical expansion of abortion in the U.S. to include in the law all who are on U.S. soil. And while the decision is not the last word on the topic, it held the line.”

In Garza v. Hargan, which some referred to as Roe v. Wade 2.0, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attacked the federal government’s pro-life position. The group pointed to the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that established a woman’s constitutional right to abort a baby who could not survive outside the womb. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) argued the government in no way has to promote abortion.

The girl's status as a detainee also brought up the question of whether she has constitutional rights.

“It’s a status in which historically constitutional rights do not automatically apply,” Family Research Council’s Travis Weber told me.

An appeals court ruled last year the government either had to take the girl to an abortion center or release her to someone else to take her. Before the government could file an appeal, ACLU attorneys picked her up and took her to get the abortion. The government argued that the ACLU intentionally misled it in court proceedings to obtain the abortion before they could appeal.

All nine justices vacated that ruling. They did not rule on whether girls detained at the border have constitutional rights or if the girl’s attorneys acted deceptively.

The high court warned that “zealous advocacy does not displace [the attorneys’] obligations as officers of the court,” but admitted, “lawyers have ethical obligations to their clients, and not all communications breakdowns constitute misconduct.”

Weber called the actions sneaky, and said the warning might make the ACLU more careful in future cases.

Pro-lifers anticipate the battle will return when abortion advocates find another immigrant who wants abortion.

In the meantime, Kerri Kupec, spokeswoman for the Justice Department, said her department looks forward to getting back to business: “The Supreme Court has repeatedly made clear that the federal government is not required to facilitate abortions for minors and may choose policies favoring life over abortion. We look forward to continuing to press the government’s interest in the sanctity of life.”