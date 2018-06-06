Ruling backs U.S. stance on abortion for detained minors

New Planned Parenthood videos spark concern
In response to pro-life group Live Action’s video series on alleged sexual abuse cover-ups at Planned Parenthood, 56 Republican members of Congress sent a letter urging the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to investigate.
The lawmakers point to a recently proposed HHS rule to “address explicitly the requirements for Title X projects to comply with all state and local laws regarding the notification or reporting of crimes involving sexual exploitation, child abuse, child molestation, sexual abuse, rape, incest, intimate partner violence, and human trafficking.”
The letter described a few of the cases in the video and said the stories “demonstrate that Planned Parenthood has continuously embraced a culture of turning a blind eye to suspected abuse.”
The reports included stories of fathers taking their teenage daughters to Planned Parenthood for multiple abortions to kill the babies they had conceived through abuse.
The lawmakers asked HHS to provide more information on Planned Parenthood’s failure to report suspected sexual abuse of minors who come to their centers. They also asked for records of Planned Parenthood’s work to comply with abuse-reporting law, the number of children who received abortion before they reached the age of consent, and the number of reports of sexual abuse Planned Parenthood made to law enforcement. —S.G.