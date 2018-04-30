Rosenstein rejects impeachment effort amid Trump subpoena talk

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is pushing back against an effort to impeach him, warning the Justice Department will not be “extorted.” The Washington Post on Monday published a draft articles of impeachment document written by members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., a close ally of President Donald Trump, called impeachment a “last resort” but insisted conservative Republicans are growing increasingly frustrated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s attempt to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Mueller reports to Rosenstein, who appointed him after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation. The president and his supporters have called the investigation a “witch hunt” and claim investigators are biased against him. Tuesday’s confirmation that Mueller considered issuing a grand jury subpoena to force Trump to testify under oath isn’t likely to allay those concerns. John Dowd, one of the president’s former attorneys, said Justice Department officials revealed Mueller’s subpoena suggestion during a meeting to negotiate a possible interview with the president. Trump previously said he would talk to Mueller but later said he hadn’t committed to an interview.