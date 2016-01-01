Rosenstein on the hot seat

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein met Thursday with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to answer questions about the Justice Department’s investigations into the 2016 presidential election. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., grilled Rosenstein on whether he read an application for a covert surveillance warrant before signing it. A judge approved that application, allowing officials to listen in on members of then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign. Rosenstein said there was nothing improper about the warrant. He also said he accepted the Justice Department inspector general’s conclusion that political bias did not affect the outcome of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state. The committee also pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray about unfulfilled document requests. He insisted the bureau was fully cooperating with Congress but acknowledged it hadn’t yet turned over everything lawmakers asked for. House Republicans passed a resolution Thursday setting a July 6 deadline for submission of the rest of the subpoenaed documents.