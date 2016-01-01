Romney, other winners ready for November

Mitt Romney crushed rival Mike Kennedy in the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Utah, one of seven states to hold primary elections Tuesday. The former Massachusetts governor and GOP presidential nominee won with 70 percent of the vote and will face Democrat Jenny Wilson in the general election. In New York, a 28-year-old campaigner for democratic-socialist Bernie Sanders’ run for the presidency in 2016 upset incumbent Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus who was considered a possible front-runner for House speaker should Democrats regain control of Congress. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bested Crowley with a double-digit victory and will face Republican Anthony Pappas in November. Also in New York, former GOP congressman and convicted felon Michael Grimm came up short in his bid against Dan Donovan to win back his old House seat. In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster, who had the strong backing of President Donald Trump, won his Republican runoff election. In another gubernatorial contest, Maryland Democrat Ben Jealous won the chance to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, but technical glitches in the voter registration system meant thousands of voters in the state had to cast provisional ballots. In Colorado, primary victors Democrat Jared Polis and Republican Walker Stapleton will face off in November to decide who will succeed outgoing Gov. John Hickenlooper. Should Polis win, he would become the country’s first openly homosexual governor.