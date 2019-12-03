Rogue researcher

A little more than a year after Chinese scientist He Jiankui startled the world by announcing he had produced the first gene-edited human babies, new and incriminating evidence against him has come to light.

He claimed he modified the DNA of the twin girls, known as Lulu and Nana, to make them resistant to the HIV virus their father carried. But MIT Technology Review released excerpts of He’s unpublished manuscript and interviews with experts who said the data shows he side-stepped scientific and ethical standards, made false claims, and placed the babies and their future offspring at risk.

He and his team mutated a gene called CCR5, which allows HIV to enter white blood cells and infect the body. People with a naturally occurring mutation of CCR5 are resistant to HIV, but the modification in He’s experiment is only similar to the naturally occurring mutation, not identical. He cannot know for certain it will produce the same effect.

He also claimed that the gene edits he made affected all of the girls’ cells, but experts said he couldn’t know that without removing and studying all of the embryonic cells, which would have killed the girls. Instead, He studied a few cells and found that the mutation took hold in those cells, then leaped to the conclusion that the same was true of the others. Only one of the embryos showed edits to both copies of CCR5, one from each parent. The other showed the mutation in only one copy, meaning at best the girl is only partially resistant to HIV.

All along, scientists have warned that the gene-editing technique He used could cause unintended mutations in other genes, producing unknown consequences. He said testing showed one embryo did not have any off-target mutations and the other had only one presumably insignificant, unintended edit. But Fyodor Urnov, a genome-editing scientist at the University of California, Berkeley, told MIT Technology Review He would have to kill the embryo and inspect every cell to know it harbored no off-target mutations. Urnov called He’s claim “an egregious misrepresentation of the actual data that can, again, only be described as a blatant falsehood.”

Kiran Musunuru, a University of Pennsylvania associate professor of cardiovascular medicine and genetics who looked at He’s data, said the girls are mosaic, meaning different cells in the embryos mutated differently. That could mean that only some of their cells have the HIV-resistant gene mutation, and others could have off-target mutations that could cause health problems such as cancer or heart disease not only for Nana and Lulu but also their future children.

He’s experiment was also unnecessary, the experts said. Much easier and safer methods, such as sperm washing, could have protected the twins from contracting HIV from their father.

“He’s work was a graphic demonstration of attempted gene editing gone awry,” Musunuru wrote in an MIT Technology Review column. “Two living human beings, and potentially their descendants, too, will bear the consequences.”