Rockets hit coalition airbase in Iraq

The Ain al-Asad airbase, home to U.S. and other coalition troops in western Iraq, came under rocket attack on Wednesday. At least 10 rockets targeted the base located in al-Anbar province. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, and coalition spokesmen did not immediately release any reports on casualties.

Has the base been hit before? The same airbase previously came under attack on Jan. 9, 2020, when Iran launched missiles in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani. That strike against the base wounded dozens of U.S. service members. Wednesday’s attack was the first against coalition forces since last week’s U.S. airstrike on military targets at the Iraq-Syria border.

