Rockets halt at the Israel-Gaza border

Some calm returned to Israel on Tuesday morning after a night of heavy cross-border fire over the Gaza Strip. The fighting began early Monday when a rocket from the Hamas-controlled territory struck a home in central Israel and injured seven people. Israel responded with retaliatory strikes, injuring at least five Palestinians. Hamas announced an Egypt-brokered cease-fire Monday night, but the violence continued into the night. Israel said it arrested nine Palestinian suspects in an overnight raid.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday returned from a trip to Washington, D.C., and promised a forceful response to the unrest. “Israel will not tolerate this,” he said.