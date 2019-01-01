Rocket lands near U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

President Donald Trump warned Iran not to threaten the United States after a rocket landed less than a mile from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Sunday. A low-grade rocket exploded in Baghdad’s Green Zone, home to the government’s headquarters and the U.S. Embassy. The explosion caused no casualties or damages to any U.S. buildings, and Iraqi Security Forces are investigating the explosion, the U.S. military command said. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Tensions have been high in the region, but Iranian officials have said the country is not looking for war. Two Iranian news agencies reported Monday that the country has quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium. The reports by Fars and Tasim news services said the production does not exceed the limits of the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran reached with world powers, but it means that Iran soon will go beyond the stockpile limitations established by the accord.

Recently, the White House pulled nonessential staff from Iraq and ordered bombers and warships to the Persian Gulf following unspecified threats from Iran. Administration officials are scheduled to brief lawmakers behind closed doors on Tuesday about U.S. intelligence on Iran.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, said Sunday that the kingdom is not looking for war with Iran but is prepared to defend itself: “We want peace and stability in the region, but we won’t stand with our hands bound.” On May 12, four oil tankers were attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates a day after Iran-allied rebels claimed responsibility for another attack on a Saudi oil pipeline.

WORLD has updated this report to include the latest on Iran’s uranium production.