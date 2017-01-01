Rocket attack strikes central Israel
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 3/25/19, 10:57 am
A long-range rocket fired from the Gaza Strip injured seven people when it struck a house in central Israel on Monday. The rocket hit a home in Mishmeret, north of Tel Aviv, minutes after officials turned on air raid sirens, the Israeli military confirmed. Another rocket attack struck Tel Aviv a little more than a week ago. At the time, Israeli defense officials said a preliminary investigation suggested the rockets were fired by mistake. The latest clashes raise the risk of further conflict as Israel prepares for general elections in April.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Read more from this writer
ADVERTISEMENT