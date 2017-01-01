Rocket attack strikes central Israel

A long-range rocket fired from the Gaza Strip injured seven people when it struck a house in central Israel on Monday. The rocket hit a home in Mishmeret, north of Tel Aviv, minutes after officials turned on air raid sirens, the Israeli military confirmed. Another rocket attack struck Tel Aviv a little more than a week ago. At the time, Israeli defense officials said a preliminary investigation suggested the rockets were fired by mistake. The latest clashes raise the risk of further conflict as Israel prepares for general elections in April.