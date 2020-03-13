Rocket attack kills Americans in Iraq
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 3/12/20, 10:37 am
About 18 rockets struck the Taji military base in Iraq on Wednesday evening. Two Americans and one British soldier died, and at least 12 other people were injured.
Where did the rockets come from? No group has claimed responsibility, but the United States has blamed Iranian-backed factions for similar attacks in the past. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the attack deplorable, and the U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq said it would investigate. Attacks have increased in the region since a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. At least 10 airstrikes hit Iranian militia positions along the Iraq-Syria border, a war monitoring group reported later Wednesday. The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to curb President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran without congressional approval. Trump will likely veto it.
Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s report on the effect of hostility between Iran and the United States on Iraqi Christians.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
NEWS2MEPosted: Thu, 03/12/2020 04:43 pm
Pelosi needs to back off. Let it go. Thanks to her, people are dead. I hope the families blame her.
She wanted to take Trump out so she could take over as the First Woman Pres. but she failed.
Now she will hamstring Trump at every turn like she did by holding up money for the virus until she claimed Trump did nothing.
If they take over the Senate and the House, I can see her getting Obama, everyone's favorite dictator, to take over control of the U.S. (temporary, of course) Scary thought.
NEWS2MEPosted: Thu, 03/12/2020 04:55 pm
Can't we install what Israel has to block as many rockets as possible?
NEWS2MEPosted: Thu, 03/12/2020 04:56 pm
Is Iran still blaming their attacks on the killing of their General?
What was their excuse before the General was killed?
OldMikePosted: Thu, 03/12/2020 09:52 pm
Pentagon has just announced that today (Thurs 3-12) retaliatory strikes were made on 5 sites by manned aircraft. “In a written statement, the Defense Department stated the strike was aimed at harming the ability of Kata'ib Hezbollah, an Iranian-sponsored Shia militia group, to conduct future strikes against American troops. The weapons storage facilities included areas where weapons used to attack American and coalition troops were stored.”
NEWS2MEPosted: Fri, 03/13/2020 12:56 am
Pelosi will be making the talk show rounds to talk about the latest strikes against her friends in Iran. (Well, she would if she weren't afraid of catching something.)
NEWS2MEPosted: Fri, 03/13/2020 12:54 am
"Attacks have increased in the region since a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq."
Notice the word "increased". Which means they were using airstrikes all along. They are just using it to justify more strikes. And the mean stream media uses it to go after Trump. Will the bias ever end?