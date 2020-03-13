Rocket attack kills Americans in Iraq

About 18 rockets struck the Taji military base in Iraq on Wednesday evening. Two Americans and one British soldier died, and at least 12 other people were injured.

Where did the rockets come from? No group has claimed responsibility, but the United States has blamed Iranian-backed factions for similar attacks in the past. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the attack deplorable, and the U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq said it would investigate. Attacks have increased in the region since a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. At least 10 airstrikes hit Iranian militia positions along the Iraq-Syria border, a war monitoring group reported later Wednesday. The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to curb President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran without congressional approval. Trump will likely veto it.

Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s report on the effect of hostility between Iran and the United States on Iraqi Christians.