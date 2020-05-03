Roberts rebukes Schumer

WASHINGTON—Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday chastised Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for making “irresponsible” and “dangerous” remarks.

What prompted the rebuke? At a pro-abortion rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, Schumer made a vague threat against Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s two appointees: “You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” On Wednesday, the justices heard their first major abortion case since Kavanaugh’s appointment. A Schumer aide later clarified the statement referred to a “political price” but the senator admitted on Thursday, “I should not have used the words I used yesterday.”

